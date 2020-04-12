Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,234,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,827,000 after acquiring an additional 243,238 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Teradata by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,211,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,209,000 after acquiring an additional 362,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $41,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 362.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,382,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,311 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 286,536 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 914,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,312. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $46.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.62 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

