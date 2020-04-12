Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Terex from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty acquired 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,712.48. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,462,571.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 57,509 shares of company stock worth $1,059,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,591. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

