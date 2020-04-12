Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $51.41 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinone.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.50 or 0.02803181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00206645 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Bittrex, Upbit and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

