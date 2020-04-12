Terracoin Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Terracoin has a market cap of $922,574.10 and $448.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,996.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.62 or 0.03396426 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00749845 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013706 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000728 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.