Tether Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TDAX, Cobinhood, CoinBene and CoinEx. Tether has a total market capitalization of $6.36 billion and approximately $43.38 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 80.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.02793512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00206527 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00053079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 6,998,318,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,361,032,509 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, OKEx, Liqui, Poloniex, Bibox, B2BX, ABCC, IDAX, CoinBene, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, Exmo, ChaoEX, MBAex, FCoin, HitBTC, TDAX, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Kraken, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, Huobi, UEX, LBank, DragonEX, Sistemkoin, Binance, DigiFinex, BtcTurk, Upbit, ZB.COM, Coinut, Kryptono, BigONE, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, EXX, Gate.io, Kucoin, OOOBTC, Iquant, QBTC, IDCM, CoinEx, TOPBTC, C2CX and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

