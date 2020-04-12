Thar Token (THAR) Price Tops $0.0197 on Exchanges

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Thar Token has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Thar Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $15,257.39 and approximately $225.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000302 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000206 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000118 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token (THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,187 tokens. Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

