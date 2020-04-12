The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

The Western Union (NYSE:WU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WU. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities cut their target price on The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.19. 5,953,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,399,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.