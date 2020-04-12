THEKEY (TKY) One Day Volume Hits $2,235.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $2,235.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, LBank and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000094 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,116,820,855 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.