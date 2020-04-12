THEKEY Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, Coinrail and Switcheo Network. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $1,793.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000097 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,116,820,855 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

