Thingschain (TIC) Market Cap Reaches $14,249.81

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. Thingschain has a market cap of $14,249.81 and approximately $6,829.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00033182 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00057130 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,103.25 or 1.00046897 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00068569 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000610 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Thingschain

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.