THORChain (RUNE) Price Up 31% Over Last Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One THORChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001481 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a total market cap of $15.55 million and $282,369.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 31% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.43 or 0.02747317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00206478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00051938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00049562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,432,087 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

