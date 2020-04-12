Thunder Token (TT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.76 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $16.27 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00054209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.15 or 0.04497372 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00066253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037053 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014304 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009378 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003390 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Upbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

