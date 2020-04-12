Ties.DB (TIE) Market Cap Reaches $350,345.86

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Ties.DB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and YoBit. Ties.DB has a market cap of $350,345.86 and approximately $7.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ties.DB has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.24 or 0.02792169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00206706 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00053071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ties.DB Profile

Ties.DB launched on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork.

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

