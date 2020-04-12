TigerCash (TCH) Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $377,268.72 and approximately $5.12 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One TigerCash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.88 or 0.02381579 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00297396 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

