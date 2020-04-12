Time New Bank (TNB) Market Cap Hits $3.39 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $360,961.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Time New Bank token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Hotbit, Huobi and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.25 or 0.02803572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00206509 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank was first traded on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,286,586,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OTCBTC, Hotbit, C2CX, Huobi, Bibox, CoinBene, OKEx, Binance, BigONE and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

