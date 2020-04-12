Titan Coin (TTN) One Day Volume Tops $100.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $758,354.15 and approximately $100.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000299 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000206 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 905,485,463 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

