TokenPay Hits Market Capitalization of $741,187.81 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000655 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Liquid and Sistemkoin. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $741,187.81 and $1.54 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033050 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00058764 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,715.10 or 0.99969147 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00066888 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,060,439 coins and its circulating supply is 16,855,212 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Liquid, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.