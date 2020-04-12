TOKPIE (TKP) Market Cap Hits $57,679.65

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $57,679.65 and $98.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including token.store and VinDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000082 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

