TOKPIE (TKP) Price Tops $0.0031

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $56,532.13 and approximately $71.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001945 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.