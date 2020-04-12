Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

Shares of TSEM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 355,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.30. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

