TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$15.09 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$10.82 and a 52 week high of C$18.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.56.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

