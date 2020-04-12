Transcodium (TNS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $86,171.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Transcodium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Bancor Network. In the last week, Transcodium has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $76,776.29 and $86,171.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Transcodium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014200 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 83.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.83 or 0.02777854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00208559 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00049852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,264,631 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.