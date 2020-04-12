TransferCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. TransferCoin has a market cap of $19,966.72 and $5.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

