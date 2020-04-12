Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $795.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) to report sales of $795.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $810.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $760.00 million. Transocean reported sales of $754.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NYSE:RIG opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Transocean has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Transocean by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Transocean by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.