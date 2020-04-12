Tratin Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.00 (TRAT)

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Tratin token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and Bitibu. In the last week, Tratin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Tratin has a total market cap of $15.18 million and approximately $23.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tratin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.10 or 0.04573494 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00066275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00037049 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009423 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Tratin Token Profile

Tratin (CRYPTO:TRAT) is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. Tratin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tratin is tratin.io.

Buying and Selling Tratin

Tratin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tratin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tratin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tratin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tratin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.