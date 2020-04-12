TRON Trading 4.7% Higher This Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $866.85 million and $1.04 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, Tokenomy, Neraex and Koinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014132 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 81.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.19 or 0.02803834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00207088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00052986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000715 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Neraex, Liqui, CoinFalcon, BitForex, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Coinnest, Stocks.Exchange, CoinTiger, LBank, Allcoin, Ovis, Cryptopia, DragonEX, DigiFinex, Hotbit, Cryptomate, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, YoBit, Mercatox, IDCM, Bitfinex, IDAX, LiteBit.eu, Koinex, Exmo, ChaoEX, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, Fatbtc, WazirX, Bitbns, CoinBene, OEX, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Liquid, DDEX, RightBTC, Sistemkoin, Zebpay, CoinEx, Gate.io, Exrates, Indodax, Rfinex, Kucoin, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Coindeal, Tokenomy, Bibox, BitFlip, Braziliex, CoinEgg, Huobi, Coinrail and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

