Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Tronox stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Tronox has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $757.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.24.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

In other Tronox news, Director Ilan Kaufthal purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,386.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Kam Lawrence acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

