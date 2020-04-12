TrueChain (TRUE) Market Cap Reaches $20.93 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003708 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, DragonEX, CoinBene and ZB.COM. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. TrueChain has a total market cap of $20.93 million and approximately $41.49 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00054243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.76 or 0.04466303 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00066205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036932 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013947 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009056 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003351 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TRUE is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bithumb, OKEx, ZB.COM, DragonEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.