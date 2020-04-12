TrueDeck 1-Day Volume Tops $15,934.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $120,289.94 and $15,934.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.62 or 0.02763898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00206715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00051660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000187 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

