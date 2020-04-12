TrueDeck Reaches Market Capitalization of $128,903.98 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $128,903.98 and approximately $11,056.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 22% higher against the dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.52 or 0.02705187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00203008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047587 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

