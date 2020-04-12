TrueFlip (TFL) Market Capitalization Tops $2.05 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00004713 BTC on exchanges. TrueFlip has a market cap of $2.05 million and $2,193.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.81 or 0.02717934 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 87.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00208284 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00053181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00048091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

