TrueFlip Tops One Day Trading Volume of $928.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $928.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00004814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.74 or 0.02755052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00206459 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

