TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00013980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HBUS, WazirX and Upbit. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $135.78 million and $638.77 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.50 or 0.02803181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00206645 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 136,470,142 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, IDEX, Crex24, Zebpay, HitBTC, Koinex, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, HBUS, CoinTiger, WazirX, Kuna, Bitso, Kyber Network and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

