TrueVett (VME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12,933.87

TrueVett (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 131.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. One TrueVett token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueVett has a market capitalization of $12,933.87 and $93.00 worth of TrueVett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueVett has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueVett alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00054292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.67 or 0.04792980 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00066395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036943 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009157 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003341 BTC.

TrueVett Profile

TrueVett is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. TrueVett’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official website for TrueVett is www.truevett.com. TrueVett’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi. TrueVett’s official message board is medium.com/verime.

Buying and Selling TrueVett

TrueVett can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueVett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueVett should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueVett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueVett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueVett and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.