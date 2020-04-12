TrumpCoin Market Cap Reaches $105,853.02 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 41.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 53.3% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $105,853.02 and approximately $1,154.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005817 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019754 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.27 or 0.02381362 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008350 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001113 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000302 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.