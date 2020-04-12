Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Trupanion from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $131,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,533 shares of company stock valued at $930,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 286,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,585,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,853,000 after purchasing an additional 175,307 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,070,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,054,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,964,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

