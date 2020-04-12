TrustVerse Price Reaches $0.0087 on Major Exchanges (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One TrustVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $30,028.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00054030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.63 or 0.04334467 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00065762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036986 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009251 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003377 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.