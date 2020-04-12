TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TUWOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR alerts:

TUWOY opened at $0.14 on Friday. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $187.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.

About TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.