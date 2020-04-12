Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. CIBC downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1.60 to $0.70 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ opened at $0.50 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $980.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 80,232,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,356,151 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,180,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,285,000 after buying an additional 28,348,459 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,348,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after buying an additional 44,220,399 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,653,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 5,318,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 3,144,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.