TurtleCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $728,841.99 and approximately $1.64 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 70,346,754,020 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

