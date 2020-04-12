TurtleNetwork Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $601,657.01 and approximately $1,109.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00660279 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014341 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014570 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

