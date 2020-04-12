Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

NYSE:TYL opened at $311.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 85.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.93 and a 200-day moving average of $292.79. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $340.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.54, for a total value of $3,325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,498,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

