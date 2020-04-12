U Network (UUU) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, U Network has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $204,682.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000455 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official website for U Network is u.network. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, DEx.top and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

