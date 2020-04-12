Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $6,364,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $771,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,599,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,503,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,130,000 shares of company stock valued at $69,576,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $27.11 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

