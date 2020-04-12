Ubex (UBEX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $490,166.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy and YoBit. Ubex has a total market cap of $885,489.02 and approximately $490,166.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubex has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00054367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.51 or 0.04410461 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00066542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00037043 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014055 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009123 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,181,908,753 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, LBank, BitForex, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Fatbtc, Hotbit, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.