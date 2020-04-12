Ubiq Price Tops $0.0626 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000880 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Ubiq has a market cap of $2.67 million and $1,130.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

