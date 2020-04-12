Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Holdings Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Ubiquiti worth $23,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at $58,117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,372,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at $21,556,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1,167.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after buying an additional 60,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 86.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $156.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.22 and a fifty-two week high of $199.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.15.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.94 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 592.27% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

UI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

