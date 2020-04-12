UBS Group AG Acquires 14,949 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.35% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 222.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director Michael J. Arougheti acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Alan Henderson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $435,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,001.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $8.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.