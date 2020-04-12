UBS Group AG Acquires 15,732 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Mercury General worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.63 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Mercury General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 96.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCY shares. Raymond James cut shares of Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph purchased 75,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,061.67. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 18,884,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,171,599.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

