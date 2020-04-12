UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Blucora worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter worth about $1,522,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Blucora by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Blucora by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blucora by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Blucora by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCOR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $13.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. Blucora Inc has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $627.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $149.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Blucora Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

